Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 104 Comments: 3927 Since: Feb 2017

U.S. Virgin Islands seizing guns, ammo in anticipation of Irma | NOLA.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNOLA.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 2:25 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    "The Adjutant General is authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission," the governor said in the order.

    The order went into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor