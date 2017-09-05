"The Adjutant General is authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission," the governor said in the order.
The order went into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
U.S. Virgin Islands seizing guns, ammo in anticipation of Irma | NOLA.com
