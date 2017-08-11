"I want us to be very careful, very alert to what is happening and to avoid war," Waters said. "I think we can do this with some diplomacy, but we have got to have Tillerson, who is our secretary of state, get those positions filled for deputy [and] for assistant, so that we can engage with North Korea."
Genius: Maxine Waters Thinks US Should Give North Korea 'Things That They're Asking For' - Leah Barkoukis
