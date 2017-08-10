The timid have gasped. But the truth is: North Korea deserves this response. The regime brought it on itself. And without a doubt, Trump’s hardline approach and don’t-mess-with-America rhetoric beats the eight years of apology, diplomacy and wait-and-see butt-kissing that was part and parcel of the Barack Obama playbook for foreign affairs.
Donald Trump's 'fury and fire' sure beats Barack Obama's butt-kissing - Washington Times
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 10:47 AM
