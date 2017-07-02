Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 79 Comments: 2869 Since: Feb 2017

Militant 'Antifa' Activists Have 'Deep Ties' to Notorious NAMBLA Pedophiles

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: heatst.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:07 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    This weekend, new documents surfaced by the Daily Caller allege deep ties between BAMN and the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). According to the documents, BAMN’s parent organization worked directly with NAMBLA prior to founding BAMN. Additionally, one of BAMN’s founders is an admitted member of the pro-pedophile activist group and described society’s disdain for pedophiles as a “witch-hunt.”

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor