Militant 'Antifa' Activists Have 'Deep Ties' to Notorious NAMBLA Pedophiles

This weekend, new documents surfaced by the Daily Caller allege deep ties between BAMN and the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). According to the documents, BAMN’s parent organization worked directly with NAMBLA prior to founding BAMN. Additionally, one of BAMN’s founders is an admitted member of the pro-pedophile activist group and described society’s disdain for pedophiles as a “witch-hunt.”