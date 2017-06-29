Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) used a personal foundation to pay for a dinner she attended at Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak's Washington, D.C., residence. The senator had failed to disclose her role in the foundation until earlier this month.
Claire McCaskill Used Undisclosed Foundation to Pay for Dinner at Russian Ambassador's House - Washington Free Beacon
