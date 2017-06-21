When mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor faces off in the boxing ring against the 49-0 boxing legend FLoyd Mayweather August 26, 2016, the event is expected to be the most watched pay-per-view of all time and surely the most expensive. MMA fighter Tim Hague tried to capitalize on the attention currently being placed on cross-sport fights, but, unfortunately, his fight ended in his death.
Boxer Kills MMA Fighter in First Boxing Match Ahead of McGregor/Mayweather Fight [VIDEO] | Tribunist
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:07 PM
