Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 75 Comments: 2632 Since: Feb 2017

Boxer Kills MMA Fighter in First Boxing Match Ahead of McGregor/Mayweather Fight [VIDEO] | Tribunist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: tribunist.com
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:07 PM
Discuss:

When mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor faces off in the boxing ring against the 49-0 boxing legend FLoyd Mayweather August 26, 2016, the event is expected to be the most watched pay-per-view of all time and surely the most expensive. MMA fighter Tim Hague tried to capitalize on the attention currently being placed on cross-sport fights, but, unfortunately, his fight ended in his death.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor