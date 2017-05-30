StopTheScalpings announces Operation Fight With Fire | | Media Equalizer

For months there has been a widespread media narrative advancing a conspiracy theory that the Trump campaign and the Russians colluded to release the DNC emails to Wikileaks, to hurt Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

To date, Former CIA Director John Brennan, Former FBI Director James Comey, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Joe Manchin, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, to name a few, have all admitted that there is no evidence to this effect. In spite of this, the liberal media has spent thousands of hours in print and TV coverage to keep this lie alive.