“Employers, go find the video of college grads at Notre Dame walking out on the vice president’s commencement speech. Remember their faces and don’t make the mistake of hiring them,” Prather wrote. “As a boss, you will do and say things they disagree with and their feelings will be hurt. This is how they respond to disappointment. I have a strong feeling they will be experiencing a lot of it in the years to come.”
Disrespectful 'Snowflakes' Who Walked Out On Pence Get Hit With Brutal News - American News - Breaking News, Political News and Updates
