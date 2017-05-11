Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 58 Comments: 1955 Since: Feb 2017

White House Confirms Trey Gowdy "Certainly In The Mix" For FBI Director

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: rickwells.us
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 12:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Maria Bartiromo asks Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) about a replacement for James Comey, saying, “Who do you want to see in the job, Congressman?” Ratcliffe replies, “Well, I know that the White House is being inundated with both solicited and unsolicited recommendations. You know, folks that have a background like me as former prosecutors, jurists, law enforcement officials, sheriffs, chiefs of police, I think there is one candidate that will ultimately rise head and shoulders above the rest of us and that would be Trey Gowdy.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor