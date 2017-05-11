Maria Bartiromo asks Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) about a replacement for James Comey, saying, “Who do you want to see in the job, Congressman?” Ratcliffe replies, “Well, I know that the White House is being inundated with both solicited and unsolicited recommendations. You know, folks that have a background like me as former prosecutors, jurists, law enforcement officials, sheriffs, chiefs of police, I think there is one candidate that will ultimately rise head and shoulders above the rest of us and that would be Trey Gowdy.”
White House Confirms Trey Gowdy "Certainly In The Mix" For FBI Director
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 12:19 PM
