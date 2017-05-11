White House Confirms Trey Gowdy "Certainly In The Mix" For FBI Director

Maria Bartiromo asks Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) about a replacement for James Comey, saying, “Who do you want to see in the job, Congressman?” Ratcliffe replies, “Well, I know that the White House is being inundated with both solicited and unsolicited recommendations. You know, folks that have a background like me as former prosecutors, jurists, law enforcement officials, sheriffs, chiefs of police, I think there is one candidate that will ultimately rise head and shoulders above the rest of us and that would be Trey Gowdy.”