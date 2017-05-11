Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 58 Comments: 1955 Since: Feb 2017

United passenger: Attendants forced me to pee in a cup at my seat

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 11:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Harper says she has repeatedly tried to reach United to register a complaint over the way she was treated.

"As an emergency room nurse, I completely understand having a bad day on the job and having to deal with undesirable bodily fluids. What I don't understand is ZERO customer service, if I treated a patient this poorly I would surely have consequences."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor