The listed defendants include not only those associated with the Black Lives Matter movement but public figures such as the Rev. Al Sharpton, Louis Farrahkan, George Soros, the New Black Panthers Party and even President Barack Obama and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Dallas police sergeant files federal suit accusing Black Lives Matter leaders of inciting anti-cop violence | Dallas Police | Dallas News
Seeded on Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:10 AM
