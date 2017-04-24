Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 39 Comments: 1547 Since: Feb 2017

Dallas police sergeant files federal suit accusing Black Lives Matter leaders of inciting anti-cop violence | Dallas Police | Dallas News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Dallas Morning News
Seeded on Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The listed defendants include not only those associated with the Black Lives Matter movement but public figures such as the Rev. Al Sharpton, Louis Farrahkan, George Soros, the New Black Panthers Party and even President Barack Obama and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor