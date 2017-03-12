America Was Founded On Christian Principles

These days there is a constant and ongoing debate over whether or not this nation was "FOUNDED" upon Christian principles. Notice I did not say this is a "Christian Nation" I said the debate stems on whether or not the founders enjoined Christian principles when founding this nation. The most common arguments in this regard are:

1. What about Article 11 of the Treaty of Tripoli?

2. What about separation of Church and State?

To begin with, we all know the term Separation of Church and State was coined in a letter to Danbury Baptist Association by Jefferson in 1802 to address some complaints the Baptists had. Here is a great breakdown:

"The Danbury Baptists were a religious minority in Connecticut, and they complained that in their state, the religious liberties they enjoyed were not seen as immutable rights, but as privileges granted by the legislature — as "favors granted." Jefferson's reply did not address their concerns about problems with state establishment of religion — only of establishment on the national level. The letter contains the phrase "wall of separation between church and state," which led to the short-hand for the Establishment Clause that we use today: "Separation of church and state." (usconstitution.net)

"Let’s take a look at the ACTUAL CONTEXT of Article 11 of the Treaty of Tripoli of 1796:

“Art. 11. As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion; as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion, or tranquility, of Mussulmen (Muslims); and as the said States never entered into any war or act of hostility against any Mahometan (Mohammedan) nation, it is declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries.”

According to Frank Lambert, Professor of History at Purdue University, the assurances in Article 11 were "intended to allay the fears of the Muslim state by insisting that religion would not govern how the treaty was interpreted and enforced. John Adams and the Senate made clear that the pact was between two sovereign states, not between two religious powers." Lambert writes,"By their actions, the Founding Fathers made clear that their primary concern was religious freedom, not the advancement of a state religion. Individuals, not the government, would define religious faith and practice in the United States. Thus the Founders ensured that in no official sense would America be a Christian Republic. Ten years after the Constitutional Convention ended its work, the country assured the world that the United States was a secular state, and that its negotiations would adhere to the rule of law, not the dictates of the Christian faith. The assurances were contained in the Treaty of Tripoli of 1797 and were intended to allay the fears of the Muslim state by insisting that religion would not govern how the treaty was interpreted and enforced. John Adams and the Senate made clear that the pact was between two sovereign states, not between two religious powers. The treaty was printed in the Philadelphia Gazette and two New York papers, with only scant public dissent, most notably from William Cobbett. (Wikipedia)

Bur regardless, this treaty was superseded in 1805 by the Treaty of Peace and Amity which DOES NOT contain this statement. WHY? I would imagine it has something to do with the outrage exhibited when it was included in what is now a defunct treaty. The Secretary of War under John Adams was James McHenry and he protested the language of article 11 even before its ratification. He wrote to Secretary of the Treasury Oliver Wolcott, Jr., September 26, 1800: "The Senate, my good friend, and I said so at the time, ought never to have ratified the treaty alluded to, with the declaration that 'the government of the United States, is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.' What else is it founded on? This act always appeared to me like trampling upon the cross. I do not recollect that Barlow was even reprimanded for this outrage upon the government and religion." (Wikipedia)

The translation of the Treaty of Tripoli by Barlow has been questioned, and it has been disputed whether Article 11 in the English version of the treaty ratified by the U.S. Senate corresponds to anything of the same purport in the Arabic version. In 1931 Hunter Miller completed a commission by the United States government to analyze United States' treaties and to explain how they function and what they mean to the United States' legal position in relationship with the rest of the world.[19] According to Hunter Miller's notes, "the Barlow translation is at best a poor attempt at a paraphrase or summary of the sense of the Arabic" and "Article 11 ... does not exist at all." After comparing the United States' version by Barlow with the Arabic and the Italian version, Miller continues by claiming that: The Arabic text which is between Articles 10 and 12 is in form a letter, crude and flamboyant and withal quite unimportant, from the Dey of Algiers to the Pasha of Tripoli. How that script came to be written and to be regarded, as in the Barlow translation, as Article 11 of the treaty as there written, is a mystery and seemingly must remain so. Nothing in the diplomatic correspondence of the time throws any light whatever on the point. (Wikpedia)

Now let's get to some actual quotes from some of the Founders:

Regardless, John Adams also said this on October 13, 1789 some 7 years BEFORE the Treaty of Tripoli:

"We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

And he also said this in a letter he wrote to Thomas Jefferson on June 28, 1813

"The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity"

And he’s not the only one to say such things:

In a letter to all state governors dated June of 1783, President George Washington wrote:

"I now make it my earnest prayer, that God would have you and the State over which you preside, in his holy protection, that he would incline the hearts of the Citizens to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to Government--to entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another, for their fellow Citizens of the United States at large, and particularly for their Brethren who have served in the Field, and finally, that he would most graciously be pleased to dispose us all, to do Justice, to love Mercy, and to demean ourselves with that Charity, Humility, and Pacific temper of mind which were the Characteristics of the Divine Author of our blessed Religion, and without an humble imitation of whose example in these things, we can never hope to be a Happy Nation."

In the front of Thomas Jefferson's personal bible was written:

"I am a real Christian, that is to say, a disciple of the doctrines of Jesus. I have little doubt that our whole country will soon be rallied to the unity of our creator."

Jefferson also wrotte in an 1803 letter to Benjamin Rush, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence:

“My views...are the result of a life of inquiry and reflection, and very different from the anti-Christian system imputed to me by those who know nothing of my opinions. To the corruptions of Christianity I am, indeed, opposed; but not to the genuine precepts of Jesus himself. I am a Christian in the only sense in which He wished any one to be; sincerely attached to his doctrines in preference to all others.”

Jefferson also wrote to William Short in 1819:

“But the greatest of all the reformers of the depraved religion of His own country, was Jesus of Nazareth.”

In 1787, George Washington issued the following admonition to delegates of the 1787 Constitutional Convention:

“If to please the people, we offer what we ourselves disapprove, how can we afterward defend our work? Let us raise a standard to which the wise and the honest can repair; the event is in the Hand of God!”

And on April 30, 1789, in his now legendary inaugural address o both houses of Congress and with his hand on a Bible which was opened to Deuteronomy, Chapter 28, Washington said as follows:

“Such being the impressions under which I have, in obedience to the public summons, repaired to the present station, it would be peculiarly improper to omit, in this first official act, my fervent supplications to that Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations and whose providential aides can supply every human defect; that His benediction may consecrate to the liberties and happiness of the people of the United States a government instituted by themselves for these essential purposes; and may enable every instrument employed in its administration to execute with success, the functions allotted to his charge.In tendering this homage to the Great Author of every public and private good, I assure myself that it expresses your sentiments not less than my own; nor those of my fellow citizens at large, less than either. No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States. Every step by which they have advanced to the character of an independent nation seems to have been distinguished by some token of providential agency. And in the important revolution just accomplished, in the system of their United government, the tranquil deliberations and voluntary consent of so many distinct communities, from which the event has resulted, cannot be compared with the means by which most governments have been established, without some return of pious gratitude, along with an humble anticipation of the future blessings which the past seem to presage. We ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained; and since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered as deeply, perhaps finally, staked on the experiment.”

But the most telling quote of all comes from the author of the Bill of Rights, James Madison from 1785:

"It is the duty of every man to render to the Creator such homage. Before any man can be considered as a member of Civil Society, he must be considered as a subject of the Governor of the Universe. "We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future of all our political institutions upon the capacity of mankind for self government; upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God."

Let's read that one again:

"WE HAVE STAKED THE FUTURE OF ALL OUR POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS UPON THE CAPACITY OF MANKIND FOR SELF GOVERNMENT; UPON THE CAPACITY OF EACH AND ALL OF US TO GOVERN OURSELVES, TO CONTROL OURSELVES TO SUSTAIN OURSELVES ACCORDING TO THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF GOD"

(All founder quotes from: "Christianity in America - Faith of Our Fathers")

The bottom line is the founders DID HAVE Christian Principles in mind when founding this country.

Thanks for reading my article.