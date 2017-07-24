New York Times reporter accuses white women of racism | Daily Mail Online

A New York Times writer accused white women walking the streets of Manhattan of being systemically racist, Tucker Carlson reported.
In a piece called "Was That Racist?", reporter Greg Howard accused white women of purposefully forcing him to "reroute" when passing on the sidewalks of New York.
Howard said that was the only demographic of pedestrian with which he experienced the allegedly untoward behavior.
