Newsvine

AirWingMarine

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 88 Comments: 3247 Since: Feb 2017

New York Times reporter accuses white women of racism | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by AirWingMarine View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 7:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A New York Times writer accused white women walking the streets of Manhattan of being systemically racist, Tucker Carlson reported.

In a piece called "Was That Racist?", reporter Greg Howard accused white women of purposefully forcing him to "reroute" when passing on the sidewalks of New York.

Howard said that was the only demographic of pedestrian with which he experienced the allegedly untoward behavior.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor