Police took Felarca, 47, into custody in Southern California on charges of assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, a felony, and participating in a riot, and inciting a riot, both misdemeanors, according to information provided by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.
Berkeley teacher Yvette Felarca arrested on charges of inciting a riot — Berkeleyside
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 4:11 PM
